Over 12k govt schools in Telangana to get internet connectivity by April

HYDERABAD: In a major step towards strengthening digital education, the Telangana School Education department has launched a plan to provide high-speed internet connectivity to 12,388 government schools across the state by April.

According to education officials, 63 per cent of schools in Telangana already have internet connectivity, as per the 2024–25 UDISE data. To achieve full coverage, the government has partnered with BSNL and T-Fiber to expand connectivity to the remaining schools. Last year, the state government issued an order approving a structured implementation plan to provide internet services to these schools.

A senior official in the School Education department said, “The implementation is already underway and significant progress has been made. So far, 1,465 schools have been provided free internet connections through BSNL, while the process of providing connections to 674 schools through T-Fiber is currently in progress.”

In addition, 2,044 schools are receiving paid internet connections through BSNL and 2,010 schools through T-Fiber using funds from the Samagra Shiksha programme.

Under the plan, several schools are receiving connectivity through the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) scheme and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The programme has also been designed in a way that no capital expenditure is required from the state government. However, the recurring monthly charges are being met through the ICT recurring component of Samagra Shiksha.