Telangana to strengthen support for women ryots: Agriculture Minister Thummala

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said women farmers are being given a major push under the agricultural mechanisation scheme, which has been revived with an allocation of Rs 500 crore. He was speaking at the two-day Mega Women Farmers Mela that began at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Rajendranagar, on Sunday.

The event was jointly organised by PJTAU, Coromandel International Limited, and the state Agriculture department on the occasion of International Women’s Day, in the backdrop of the United Nations declaring 2026 as the International Year of Women Farmers.

A large number of women farmers, agricultural experts and agriculture students from across Telangana and neighbouring states attended the inaugural day of the event.

The minister said schemes such as subsidised seeds and agricultural mechanisation, which were discontinued during the previous government, are now being revived.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu called upon farmers to adopt modern skills and technologies to increase productivity and ensure sufficient food grain production to meet people’s needs.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said women play a major role in food production, noting that around 60–80 per cent of women are engaged in agricultural activities.