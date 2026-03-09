Two Telangana students die by suicide in separate incidents

ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR: Two students died by suicide in separate incidents in Telangana, reportedly following distress related to studies and personal issues.

In the first incident, a Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at Mandamarry in Mancherial district. The deceased was identified as K Ajay (16), who was preparing for the SSC examinations scheduled to begin on March 14.

According to police, Ajay allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a nylon rope at his house on Sunday morning. Police suspect that pressure from family members to focus on studies and fear of the upcoming exams may have led him to take the extreme step. A note apologising to his family members was also recovered. A case has been registered.