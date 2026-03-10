At 110, freedom fighter in Telangana takes a stand against neglect by sons

HYDERABAD: At 110, when most people would depend on their children for care and dignity, freedom fighter Ungarla Yadagiri has chosen to take a stand against the alleged abuse and neglect he says he suffered at the hands of his own sons.

Now living in a private old age home in Uppal, the frail centenarian has approached the authorities seeking justice. He has alleged that he faced harassment, verbal abuse and even physical assault.

His fight for dignity drew the attention of the media and the reports were taken note of by the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC). The Commission took suo motu cognisance of his case and sought a detailed report on his welfare.

Yadagiri, a native of Kesipalli village in Yadadri-Bhuvangiri district, spent his younger years in the freedom struggle and later built a modest agricultural life. Over decades, he acquired nearly 50 acres of farmland. He eventually distributed this among his family in the belief that his children would care for him in his final years.

According to information before the Commission, Yadagiri divided the land among his four sons and two daughters. He is also said to have given around Rs 25 lakh to his sons to help them construct their houses.

Those gestures of trust, however, are now at the centre of a bitter dispute.

Reports before the Commission state that once the land and financial support were transferred, the sons allegedly began neglecting their father, harassing him and resorting to verbal abuse and even physical assault. His gold ornaments were reportedly taken away, and he was eventually forced out of his own home.