Congress means secularism, asserts Telangana Minister Uttam

SURYAPET: Describing the Congress as the “true address for secularism” in the country, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday assured the Muslim community of protection, welfare and swift resolution of local issues.

Addressing an iftar gathering in Suryapet, he stressed that from Delhi to the grassroots, the Congress has stood firmly with Muslims, ensuring protection, welfare and development. “Congress treats all religions equally and works tirelessly for the progress of every community,” he said, describing the party as the true custodian of secularism in the country.

He pointed out that leaders ranging from Rahul Gandhi in Parliament to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the state were committed to uplifting Muslims. He noted that Congress governments had always prioritised the safety and advancement of minorities alongside broader development objectives of the society.

He assured swift resolution of pending issues in Suryapet, including Shadi Khana, community hall and graveyard facilities. The iftar was attended by Congress leaders including Telangana Tourism Corporation chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, senior leader Sarvotham Reddy, District Congress Committee president Gudipati Narsayya, Market Committee chairman Koppula Venareddy, Municipal chairperson Morishetti Niveditha and TPCC secretary Chakilam Rajeshwara Rao.