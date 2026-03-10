Crime is evolving, police must keep pace, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the police system must be upgraded to deal with emerging crimes such as cyber offences, narcotics trafficking and activities on dark web platforms, observing that the nature of crime has undergone a major shift in recent years.

Speaking at the Police Officers’ Retreat–2026 held at the Telangana Police Academy, Revanth said policing frameworks and manuals were largely designed to deal with conventional physical crimes and now need to evolve to address new-age threats. “Police manuals are there mostly to deal with physical crime. Today, physical crime is not there. Cybercrime has entered our era. Drugs, narcotics, and the dark web are new problems for us. New crimes have entered the system. The scope of crime has changed,” he said.

Addressing senior police officials, Revanth suggested preparing a comprehensive action plan to meet policing requirements for the next 25 years. He also announced that the government would constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to examine the outcomes of the retreat and bring them under an appropriate legal framework.

He further suggested forming an internal committee to rationalise police personnel and advised that Greyhound forces be readjusted to other units as combing operations have reduced. Revanth also emphasised the need to integrate all data with the Integrated Command and Control Centre to improve coordination among various departments and police wings.

Stressing the importance of coordination within the police department, he said, “Unlike other departments, police cannot function on autopilot mode. The department should continuously evolve.”