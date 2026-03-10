Fed by humans, monkeys become menace in Adilabad villages

ADILABAD: It is a casual day in a village bordering the forests of Adilabad. A kitchen window is left open for a moment. By the time someone returns, a monkey has already leapt in, grabbed fruit from the table and disappeared across the rooftops.

Scenes like these have become common across several villages in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Residents say monkeys that once stayed largely within forests are now moving deeper into human settlements.

The shift did not happen overnight. At Kuntala waterfalls and several temples in the region, feeding monkeys has long been a common practice. Visitors routinely offer bananas, rice, pulses, samosas and other food items. Over time, wildlife researchers say, the animals have learned that food is more easily available in human settlements than in the forest.

“Earlier, one could see two or three monkeys near temples. Now they are entering villages and towns because people feed them regularly,” wildlife researcher and HYTICOS coordinator Dr Venkat Anagandhula told TNIE. Easy availability of food has reduced the animals’ dependence on forests, he says.

The result is all too visible in village streets and homes.

Ramesh Veeresham of Jannaram mandal says the change has been dramatic. “The monkey population has increased. They rarely go back to the forest now.

They enter houses and premises, snatch food from children and grab edible items kept outside. In some areas, people even hesitate to remain outdoors for long because of repeated monkey activity,” he said. Locals say the number of monkeys has risen sharply in recent months, forcing families to keep doors and windows shut as the animals frequently enter homes in search of food.