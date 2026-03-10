Ideology of party is of utmost importance: Telangana BJP chief to cadre

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday called upon party cadres to draw inspiration from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who he said worked with total dedication to ideology and nation-building.

Participating in the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Abhiyan at the state BJP office here, Ramchander Rao emphasised that it was of utmost importance for every worker to conduct themselves in accordance with the party’s ideology.

He urged party workers to clearly understand and implement the concepts of ‘Integral Humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’ propounded by Upadhyaya. He attributed the rise of the BJP to the sacrifices of its workers and their commitment to the party ideology.

Ramchander Rao said that in the Northeast, BJP, RSS and ABVP workers once faced kidnappings and attempts on their lives while promoting the party ideology.

“Despite these harsh conditions, the workers fought on without retreating and built the BJP into a strong force across all seven states of the region,” he said.