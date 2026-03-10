Justice League | Telangana HC upholds government discretion in tender process

Ruling that mere participation in a tender process does not grant any enforceable right to bidders, and the tendering authority retains full discretion over the process, the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by a construction firm challenging the cancellation and re-issuance of road development tenders.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard a writ appeal filed by a construction company against the rejection of its petition by a single judge.

The dispute relates to road widening works proposed in view of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu and development works in the temple town of Vemulawada. The projects, undertaken by the R&B department in Rajanna Sircilla district, were estimated to cost about Rs 50 crore.

The works included widening and improving the road stretch from Arnakonda village to Mallial X Road for the Pushkaralu preparations, and another road from Vemulawada to Sirikonda aimed at improving connectivity to the temple town.

According to the petitioner, it had submitted bids when the tenders were first floated in November 2025. However, the government later cancelled the initial tender notifications and issued fresh ones in January with revised timelines and increased project values.

Under the revised notifications, the completion period for the Pushkaralu road project was reduced from 18 months to 12 months, and that for the Vemulawada road work to six months from 15 months. The firm alleged that these changes were made with mala fide intent to eliminate it from the bidding process.