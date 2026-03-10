Opposition denied chance to speak in Lok Sabha: Telangana Congress MP Chamala

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday said the Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Opposition members were not being given adequate opportunities to speak in the House.

Addressing the media ahead of the second phase of the Budget session of Parliament, Kiran Kumar alleged that the Speaker was giving preference to MPs belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance, while frequently interrupting Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He claimed that whenever Rahul attempted to speak, disruptions were created, while MPs such as Nishikant Dubey and Anurag Thakur were being given the microphone even when it was not necessary.

Kiran Kumar said several important issues required discussion in Parliament, including the suspension of eight MPs, rising prices of cooking gas and crude oil, and the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting under pressure from Donald Trump on certain international and economic matters.