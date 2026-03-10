Rythu Bandhu funds are diverted for 'Rahul Bandhu' scheme, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had introduced a new scheme called “Rahul Bandhu” by diverting funds meant for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised for newly elected councillors in Sircilla, Rama Rao said the Congress government had been consistently delaying and denying “Rythu Bandhu”. It may be mentioned here that the Congress government renamed the financial assistance extended to farmers as Rythu Bharosa.

He accused the chief minister of diverting farmers’ funds to please the Congress high command. Rama Rao claimed that while farmers across the state were waiting for “Rythu Bandhu” assistance, the state government had failed to release the funds. He alleged that the government had already defaulted on “Rythu Bandhu” payments multiple times and had once again delayed the scheme this season.

The sole aim of “Rahul Bandhu” appeared to be diversion of funds meant for farmers to benefit the Congress leadership, the BRS leader said. He alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore per year was being effectively diverted for “political appeasement” instead of supporting farmers.