Rythu Bandhu funds are diverted for 'Rahul Bandhu' scheme, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had introduced a new scheme called “Rahul Bandhu” by diverting funds meant for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.
Speaking at a felicitation programme organised for newly elected councillors in Sircilla, Rama Rao said the Congress government had been consistently delaying and denying “Rythu Bandhu”. It may be mentioned here that the Congress government renamed the financial assistance extended to farmers as Rythu Bharosa.
He accused the chief minister of diverting farmers’ funds to please the Congress high command. Rama Rao claimed that while farmers across the state were waiting for “Rythu Bandhu” assistance, the state government had failed to release the funds. He alleged that the government had already defaulted on “Rythu Bandhu” payments multiple times and had once again delayed the scheme this season.
The sole aim of “Rahul Bandhu” appeared to be diversion of funds meant for farmers to benefit the Congress leadership, the BRS leader said. He alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore per year was being effectively diverted for “political appeasement” instead of supporting farmers.
He further alleged that the chief minister was trying to safeguard his political position by pleasing the Congress leadership in Delhi at the expense of Telangana farmers. According to him, whenever the Congress high command sought political backing, Revanth attempted to divert public resources to maintain his position.
Rama Rao also criticised the Congress government for failing to fulfil its electoral promises. He recalled that leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had repeatedly assured the people of Telangana that the Six Guarantees promised by the Congress would be given legal backing within 100 days of coming to power.
Recalling that the Congress came to power through “extravagant promises” made in various declarations, he alleged that the party failed to implement them and betrayed all sections of society.
He said the BRS would raise these issues in the upcoming Assembly session and introduce a private member’s Bill demanding legal backing for the Six Guarantees assured by the Congress.
Rama Rao said the purpose of the Bill would be to compel the government to legally guarantee implementation of the Six Guarantees and ensure that the Congress fulfils the promises made to the people of Telangana.