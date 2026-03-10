Telangana CM Revanth reviews sports infra, eyes hosting global events

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare plans to develop sports infrastructure in Telangana, with the long-term goal of hosting the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

During a review meeting on sports infrastructure, Revanth enquired about the maintenance of existing stadiums and other facilities across the state. Apart from renovating the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium, he suggested establishing additional indoor stadiums, a university complex, hostel buildings, various sports grounds and other training facilities within stadium premises. He also reviewed designs for new sports complexes and offered suggestions to officials.

Officials were instructed to upgrade Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, LB Stadium and Saroornagar Stadium to meet future requirements for training camps and hosting sports events. The chief minister also reviewed proposals to establish the Young India Sports University with state-of-the-art facilities, including infrastructure for various sports disciplines.

He emphasised that the university should focus on providing comprehensive training facilities to help athletes win medals at the Olympic Games.