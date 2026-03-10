Telangana consumer forum orders insurer to pay Rs 26.76 lakh to seed firm

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 26.76 lakh along with 12% annual interest, besides compensation and litigation costs, to a seed company after holding that rejection of its insurance claims for rain-damaged consignments amounted to deficiency in service.

The complainant, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., a Hyderabad-based seed company, had sought directions to settle insurance claims of Rs 37.33 lakh with interest and compensation.

According to the complaint, the company had obtained a marine cargo open policy to cover transportation of seeds. During July and August 2015, it transported consignments of paddy, cotton, maize and bajra seeds in trucks covered with tarpaulin through logistics companies. However, heavy rain during transit caused seepage of water through the tarpaulin, damaging several cartons containing the seeds.

The company stated that in one instance 132 cartons of paddy seeds were damaged due to rainwater ingress while being transported from Hyderabad. In other incidents, 92 cartons of cotton seeds, 30 of maize seeds and several bags of maize, bajra seeds were also affected. The losses were assessed by surveyors appointed by the insurer after considering salvage value and other policy conditions.

Despite the survey reports, the insurance company rejected the claims in 2016, arguing that the seeds were not directly damaged by rainwater but had absorbed moisture from wet outer layers, leading to loss of germination quality. The insurer also contended that moisture-related damage was not covered under the policy and that other discrepancies existed in the documentation submitted by the company.