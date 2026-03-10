Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha detained after protests against Khammam demolitions

KHAMMAM: Khammam III Town police detained Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha near the ZP centre in Khammam on Monday when she staged a protest after meeting families affected by the Velugumatla house demolitions. BC, SC, ST JAC chairman Visharadhan Maharaj and several Jagruthi activists were also detained. They were all released later.

Earlier, Kavitha visited affected families in Velugumatla and criticised both the Congress and the BRS. She alleged that the BRS, which had earlier attempted to demolish victims’ houses, was now trying to wash away its past mistakes.

Speaking to the affected families, she said their plight was heartbreaking and warned that the suffering of the women would haunt the government and political leaders. She alleged that the houses were demolished overnight with bulldozers during the examination period of children, destroying their books and belongings.

Kavitha accused political leaders of visiting the site “like spectators” instead of addressing the issue. She demanded that the chief minister and the three ministers from the district respond and ensure that new houses are constructed for the affected families at the same location.

She further alleged that the poor were being targeted while large buildings belonging to influential people remained untouched. Kavitha said she would continue to fight alongside the affected families until their issues were resolved.

She added that she had come not merely to listen to their problems but also to place them before the government to seek a solution.