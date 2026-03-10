Telangana Minister Konda Surekha orders cancellation of resort lease over poor upkeep

HYDERABAD: Alleged negligence and irregularities in the management of Ananya Resort at Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park came under scrutiny after Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha conducted a surprise inspection on Monday.

The minister found that basic amenities for visitors were poorly maintained, with toilets, swimming pool, cottages and kitchen in a neglected condition. She said the situation was causing inconvenience to tourists and families visiting the park located near Hayathnagar.

Officials informed her that a private firm running the resort had failed to follow government rules. During the inspection, it was found that taxes had been paid to the government only once in the past 10 years.

The minister also noted that bookings were being made without issuing proper bills, leading to significant loss of government revenue. She further said employees were not receiving salaries through proper bank transfers and were not provided benefits such as PF or insurance.

Emphasising that eco-tourism activities must support environmental protection and wildlife conservation, she warned that forest areas cannot be misused for commercial interests.

Surekha directed officials to cancel the lease within two months and hand over the resort to the Forest Department for development with improved facilities in line with eco-tourism standards.