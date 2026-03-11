BRS will expose Congress' 'betrayal' in Budget session: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the party would introduce a Private Member’s Bill during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly to expose the government’s alleged betrayal of the people and seek legal backing for the six guarantees the ruling Congress promised before the elections.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after a joint orientation meeting of BRS MLAs and MLCs held at Golconda Resort, where party leaders discussed strategies for the upcoming Budget session, KTR said the Congress came to power by promising six guarantees to the people but had failed to honour them.
He recalled that Congress leaders had publicly promised that legal status would be given to the six guarantees in the very first Cabinet meeting after assuming power, but the government had failed to fulfil the promise even after two and a half years.
He said the proposed Private Member’s Bill was intended to hold the government accountable and ensure that the guarantees promised to the people — including benefits for women, elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, students and farmers — are implemented in a legally binding manner.
The former minister said that through this Bill, the BRS would expose the Congress’ failure to implement its promises, including commitments reiterated by senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi.
He called upon Congress MLAs to support the Bill if they were genuinely committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people.
KTR said the government was presenting its third Budget, making this session extremely important as nearly half of the government’s tenure had already been completed.
Accusing the government of misleading the Assembly by manipulating data and presenting distorted financial figures, KTR said the BRS would counter the claims in the Assembly with factual data and expose what he described as the government’s “numbers game”.