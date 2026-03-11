BRS will expose Congress' 'betrayal' in Budget session: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the party would introduce a Private Member’s Bill during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly to expose the government’s alleged betrayal of the people and seek legal backing for the six guarantees the ruling Congress promised before the elections.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after a joint orientation meeting of BRS MLAs and MLCs held at Golconda Resort, where party leaders discussed strategies for the upcoming Budget session, KTR said the Congress came to power by promising six guarantees to the people but had failed to honour them.

He recalled that Congress leaders had publicly promised that legal status would be given to the six guarantees in the very first Cabinet meeting after assuming power, but the government had failed to fulfil the promise even after two and a half years.