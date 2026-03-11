ED attaches Rs 30 crore assets of doctor linked to surrogacy racket

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 50 immovable properties worth Rs 29.76 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during its investigation into an illegal surrogacy racket allegedly run by Dr Pachipalli Namratha, also known as Athluri Namratha, in the name of Universal Srusthi Fertility and Research Centre.

The attached assets include land parcels, flats and a hospital registered in the names of Dr Namratha and her sons. Their present market value is estimated at around Rs 50 crore.

The agency initiated the investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Gopalapuram police in Hyderabad for fraud, cheating, criminal conspiracy, illegal surrogacy and child trafficking.

According to the ED, Dr Pachipalli Namratha, through the Universal Srusthi Fertility and Research Centre, provided childless couples with newborn babies through a surrogacy racket allegedly operated through her clinic with the help of employees and agents.

The PMLA investigation found that Dr Namratha collected large sums from couples on the promise of delivering a baby through a surrogate mother. To present the procedure as legitimate, the couples’ gametes were collected for implantation in a surrogate mother.

However, investigators found that the newborn babies were sourced from poor and vulnerable parents who were unable to raise the child and were considering aborting the pregnancy.