West Asia conflict: Flight opeations hit at Hyderabad airport, 25 services cancelled

HYDERABAD: Air travel between Hyderabad and several West Asian destinations remained disrupted on Tuesday due to the volatile situation in the region. A total of 25 flights were cancelled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, including 13 arrivals and 12 departures, affecting hundreds of passengers.
Despite the disruptions, some airlines continued limited operations. Emirates, Etihad Airways, IndiGo and Oman Air operated select flights to facilitate passenger movement.
IndiGo said it is currently operating 38 flights between India and 12 destinations across West Asia and Europe, including 12 flights connecting Hyderabad with Medina, Jeddah, Muscat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. The airline added that since March 3, it has operated more than 165 flights, carrying over 22,000 passengers between India and West Asian countries.
Air India Express operated one round-trip flight between Jeddah and Hyderabad. The airline said Air India and Air India Express will continue scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat as the airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open. Together, the airlines will operate 14 flights to and from Jeddah and another 14 flights to and from Muscat. However, several scheduled services will remain cancelled until March 13.
Etihad Airways is operating limited services between Abu Dhabi and a few Indian cities, including one flight each way between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi. The airline said these limited services will continue until March 12 while other commercial operations remain suspended.
Emirates operated six flights between Hyderabad and Dubai on Tuesday, including three arrivals and three departures. Airport authorities advised passengers travelling to West Asia to check flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience.
Indian students in Iran allowed to exit via Armenia
In a related development, Indian medical students studying in Iran have been allowed to exit through the Armenia border under arrangements coordinated by the Indian Embassy.
Students have been asked to first book flight tickets from Armenia to New Delhi and submit the details to the Embassy. Only after verification will they be permitted to travel from Shiraz to the Armenia border. Officials said no student will be allowed to cross the border without a confirmed ticket. Students will also have to pay a visa fee of USD 10 at the Armenia border. If 40 to 50 students opt for this route, the Embassy may arrange buses and temporary accommodation in Urmia.
According to All India Medical Students Association vice-president Dr Mohammed Momin Khan, more than 30 students from Urmia University have booked tickets and are expected to reach New Delhi on March 15 via Dubai, with several others likely to arrive the following day.