West Asia conflict: Flight opeations hit at Hyderabad airport, 25 services cancelled

HYDERABAD: Air travel between Hyderabad and several West Asian destinations remained disrupted on Tuesday due to the volatile situation in the region. A total of 25 flights were cancelled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, including 13 arrivals and 12 departures, affecting hundreds of passengers.

Despite the disruptions, some airlines continued limited operations. Emirates, Etihad Airways, IndiGo and Oman Air operated select flights to facilitate passenger movement.

IndiGo said it is currently operating 38 flights between India and 12 destinations across West Asia and Europe, including 12 flights connecting Hyderabad with Medina, Jeddah, Muscat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. The airline added that since March 3, it has operated more than 165 flights, carrying over 22,000 passengers between India and West Asian countries.

Air India Express operated one round-trip flight between Jeddah and Hyderabad. The airline said Air India and Air India Express will continue scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat as the airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open. Together, the airlines will operate 14 flights to and from Jeddah and another 14 flights to and from Muscat. However, several scheduled services will remain cancelled until March 13.