No new accused in Viveka case, CBI tells court

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday told the Special CBI Court that no new accused have emerged in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy after further probe ordered by the court. This submission assumes importance in the backdrop of rumours linking Viveka’s death to former AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy.

In a supplementary report, the agency said no evidence was found linking any additional persons to the crime. The further probe followed directions issued in December 2025 on a petition filed by N Sunitha Reddy seeking deeper investigation into certain call data records.

The court had partly allowed the plea and asked the CBI to examine call data records and messages exchanged between Kiran Yadav, brother of accused Sunil Yadav, and Arjun Reddy, grandson of YS Prakash Reddy.