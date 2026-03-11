No new accused in Viveka case, CBI tells court

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday told the Special CBI Court that no new accused have emerged in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy after further probe ordered by the court. This submission assumes importance in the backdrop of rumours linking Viveka’s death to former AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy.
In a supplementary report, the agency said no evidence was found linking any additional persons to the crime. The further probe followed directions issued in December 2025 on a petition filed by N Sunitha Reddy seeking deeper investigation into certain call data records.
The court had partly allowed the plea and asked the CBI to examine call data records and messages exchanged between Kiran Yadav, brother of accused Sunil Yadav, and Arjun Reddy, grandson of YS Prakash Reddy.
The CBI said the allegation about suspicious midnight messages arose from a misunderstanding of time formats. Investigators found the timestamps were recorded in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), not Indian Standard Time (IST). After adding 5 hours and 30 minutes, the messages were found to have been sent around 7.12 am on March 15, 2019, after news of Vivekananda Reddy’s death had become known.
According to the agency, Kiran Yadav learnt of the death while watching television that morning and tried to call Arjun Reddy. When the call was not answered, he sent messages stating that “Viveka Sir has passed away.”
The agency said call data records, witness statements and expert analysis were examined. An opinion from scientist Dr Ravinder Chauhan was also obtained on the time conversion issue.