Power supply peaks at 335.89 MU in state

HYDERABAD: The state power utilities supplied 335.89 million units (MU) of energy on March 9, the highest ever recorded in Telangana, surpassing the previous record of 335.19 MU set on March 18, 2025.

The state’s energy supply places it shoulder to shoulder with larger states such as Karnataka (359 MU), Madhya Pradesh (358 MU) and Rajasthan (388.80 MU), despite having a much smaller land area and population. It is also higher than the all-time peak supply recorded by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at 274.8 MU.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka appreciated the power utilities for achieving the milestone of the highest-ever energy supply in the state.

Officials mentioned that despite the rise in demand, the utilities are ensuring uninterrupted and quality power supply to all categories of consumers. The increase in demand is mainly attributed to growth in the IT, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing sectors, as well as expansion of irrigated agriculture.

Official sources said on Tuesday that the state is ready to meet an expected demand of 350 MU. “Our robust grid, proactive planning and strong coordination between power utilities ensure that we are fully prepared to meet even higher energy requirements in the coming days,” they added.