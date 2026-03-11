Prepare plans for construction of buildings for GPs in villages: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that the Panchayat Raj department prepare plans for construction of permanent buildings for gram panchayats in all villages within the next three years.
On Tuesday, as part of the pre-Budget meetings, he reviewed with ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Danasari Anasuya, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy the functioning of their respective departments at the Secretariat.
Vikramarka suggested exploring the possibility of constructing tahsildar and MPDO offices together wherever land is available. He also emphasised the need for giving special attention to the health of children in Anganwadi centres. Along with providing nutritious food necessary for healthy mental development, appropriate teaching methods should also be introduced for young children, he said.
Referring to the practice of beggars seeking alms by carrying infants in the streets in urban areas, the deputy chief minister instructed officials to bring such children to Shishu Vihar centres and take necessary measures for their welfare.
He observed that children living on the streets are exposed to harsh conditions like scorching sun and rain, causing their precious childhood to fade away. He stressed that such situations should not be allowed to continue. He also directed officials to construct modern kitchens in Shishu Vihar centres.
He further said that courses aligned with industry requirements should be introduced in Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in consultation with companies that signed MoUs during the Global Summit.
Keeping in view the industries coming under the CURE, PURE and RARE policy, relevant courses should be designed in ATCs and linked with the Skill University, he directed the officials concerned.
Regarding mining in agency areas, he said sand mining should be carried out only through tribal agencies and the ITDAs should extend full support to them. Efforts should be made to economically strengthen tribal communities and develop them into entrepreneurs, he added.
The deputy chief minister also instructed officials to take steps to elevate the tourism sector in the state to a higher level. He suggested developing tiger zones such as Kawal and Srisailam and preparing plans for eco-tourism and temple tourism to attract more visitors.
He also directed officials to prepare proposals for the construction of excise police stations. To eradicate the menace of drugs, he said youth should be sensitised and awareness should be created at the village level through cultural performances vividly depicting the harmful effects of drug use. Such initiatives would not only bring positive change in society but also provide livelihood opportunities to artists, he added.
Govt to procure 400 more GPS, DGPS rovers
Hyderabad: The Revenue and Stamps and Registrations departments have proposed to procure an additional 400 GPS and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) rovers to strengthen land survey operations.
The proposal was made by Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy during the budget preparatory meeting for 2026-27 chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Addressing the meeting, he said the government’s objective was to ensure greater transparency in land transactions and provide efficient services to the public, particularly farmers.
As part of reforms in the revenue administration, the minister said the government planned to bring the Revenue, Stamps and Registration, and Survey departments under one umbrella to avoid delays in resolving land-related issues.
A dedicated portal will also be developed to integrate services of these departments, he said. He said the government was moving away from traditional survey methods and adopting modern rover-based technology.
Already, 460 rovers — one for mandal — have been procured and proposals will be submitted in the Budget session to purchase 400 more. The minister also said re-survey of lands would soon be undertaken in 373 villages that currently do not have cadastral maps.