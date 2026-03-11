Prepare plans for construction of buildings for GPs in villages: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that the Panchayat Raj department prepare plans for construction of permanent buildings for gram panchayats in all villages within the next three years.

On Tuesday, as part of the pre-Budget meetings, he reviewed with ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Danasari Anasuya, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy the functioning of their respective departments at the Secretariat.

Vikramarka suggested exploring the possibility of constructing tahsildar and MPDO offices together wherever land is available. He also emphasised the need for giving special attention to the health of children in Anganwadi centres. Along with providing nutritious food necessary for healthy mental development, appropriate teaching methods should also be introduced for young children, he said.

Referring to the practice of beggars seeking alms by carrying infants in the streets in urban areas, the deputy chief minister instructed officials to bring such children to Shishu Vihar centres and take necessary measures for their welfare.

He observed that children living on the streets are exposed to harsh conditions like scorching sun and rain, causing their precious childhood to fade away. He stressed that such situations should not be allowed to continue. He also directed officials to construct modern kitchens in Shishu Vihar centres.