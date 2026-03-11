Proposal to revive E Marredpally polytechnic as advanced tech hub

HYDERABAD: Spread across nearly 25 acres in the heart of Secunderabad, the long-dormant Government Polytechnic College at East Marredpally could soon be redeveloped into a hub for advanced technical education, if a proposal submitted to the state government receives approval.

The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has proposed reviving the campus as an Advanced Technology Polytechnic Centre of Excellence. Officials said the institution, established nearly five decades ago, once served as a major centre for technical education and offered several diploma courses along with hostel facilities.

The campus earlier hosted programmes such as printing technology, electronics and other diploma-level courses, attracting students from across the city due to its central location and good connectivity. However, most of the major courses were shifted to other locations about four years ago, leaving only a few programmes currently functioning on the campus.

In its policy document ‘Education Policy for Telangana 2026’, submitted to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the TEC recommended reviving and repurposing the East Marredpally campus by leveraging its existing land and infrastructure to introduce emerging diploma programmes linked to advanced manufacturing and technology-driven sectors.