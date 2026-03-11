Shukla to take oath as Telangana Governor today

HYDERABAD: Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as Governor of Telangana on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Shukla arrived at RGIA, Shamshabad, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy received him. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, government adviser Harkara Venugopal, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and other officials were also present.

With the Assembly Budget session scheduled to begin on March 16, the new Governor will address a joint sitting of both Houses on the same day.

It may be recalled that on March 5, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Shiv Pratap Shukla as the Governor of Telangana, transferring the present Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to Maharashtra.