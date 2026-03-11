Speed up tourism works: Minister Jupally to officials

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday directed officials to accelerate tourism development works, strengthen promotion of tourist destinations and explore new avenues to increase revenue in the sector.

During a review meeting at the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation office in Himayatnagar, the minister assessed progress on tourism infrastructure, utilisation of assets, revenue generation and the management of Haritha Hotels.

He instructed officials to improve facilities such as boating, cottages, viewpoints, food courts and signboards at key tourist locations. He also emphasised focused branding and promotion to position Telangana prominently on the global tourism map in line with the vision of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Krishna Rao also stressed the need to preserve cultural heritage and support artists by organising cultural programmes at tourist centres. He suggested developing amphitheatres at major tourist sites.

The minister reviewed the progress of 84 tourism projects under state and centrally sponsored schemes and directed officials to expedite tender processes and begin pending works immediately. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials exhibiting negligence.