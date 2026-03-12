Air India Express flight from Hyderabad hard lands at Phuket, loses nose wheels

HYDERABAD: A major aviation incident was narrowly averted on Wednesday after an Air India Express flight from Hyderabad made a hard landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand, resulting in the detachment of the aircraft’s nose wheels and forcing the temporary closure of the runway.

The aircraft (IX938) from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Phuket bounced during touchdown. On the second contact, both nose wheels reportedly detached, leaving the aircraft stuck on the runway and prompting authorities to halt flight operations.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration number VT-BWQ. It departed Hyderabad at 6.42 am and arrived in Phuket at 11.24 am, ahead of its scheduled landing time of 11.40 am.

According to sources, there were 133 passengers, including two infants, and seven crew members on board at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported and passengers were safely deplaned and taken to the terminal building.

A video of the landing, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the aircraft bouncing once after touching down before making a second, harder contact. The impact caused both nose wheels to detach, leaving the aircraft immobilised on the runway.

Airport authorities shut down the runway and began efforts to tow the aircraft to the bay. The closure triggered disruption at the busy tourist hub, with several flights either cancelled or diverted to nearby airports.