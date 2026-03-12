ALEAP launches UNDP-supported childcare centre

HYDERABAD: The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) inaugurated the UNDP-supported ALEAP Aarohi Childcare Centre at ALEAP Industrial Estate in Pragathinagar on International Women’s Day.

The childcare centre was inaugurated by Angela Lusigi, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India, in the presence of state government officials, industry representatives, development institutions and entrepreneurs.

The initiative forms part of the project titled ‘Boosting Female Labour Force Participation through Strengthened Urban Care Ecosystem’, supported by UNDP. The project aims to address one of the key barriers faced by working women — access to safe, reliable and affordable childcare facilities near the workplace, as per a release.

The ALEAP Aarohi Childcare Centre has been designed as a workplace-based childcare facility to support women working in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industries located in and around the ALEAP Industrial Estate.

The centre aims to provide a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment for children, enabling mothers and working parents to pursue employment or entrepreneurship with greater confidence.