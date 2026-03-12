Army must embrace tech-led warfare: Army chief Upendra Dwivedi

HYDERABAD: Highlighting lessons from Operation Sindoor, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi said the shift towards proactive deterrence requires greater integration of modern technologies and new operational concepts.

He emphasised the need to harness multi-domain operations, data-centric warfare and unmanned systems in future conflicts.

“Future battlefields will require the Army to integrate capabilities across multiple domains while using technology as a force multiplier,” he said.

The Army chief was addressing officers of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-21) at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, along with faculty members and staff.

General Dwivedi said India is moving from a reactive approach to a proactive deterrence posture to address emerging security challenges. He outlined the Army’s vision for transformation in response to the evolving security environment, noting that the force is entering a new phase driven by technological capability, organisational agility and self-reliance, guided by the values of truth, trust and transparency.

He stressed the need to develop “battlefield equalisers” alongside traditional strengths, adding that adaptation and innovation are crucial to maintaining operational advantage in a complex security landscape.

The COAS said change management has become a strategic necessity and urged officers to cultivate creative, critical, systems, cognitive and imaginative thinking to strengthen institutional adaptability and problem-solving. He also noted that modern conflicts require the simultaneous conduct of multiple generations of warfare through an integrated multi-domain approach, including an understanding of grey-zone warfare.

Air Marshal Rahul Bhasin takes charge as AFA Commandant

Air Marshal Rahul Bhasin on Wednesday took charge as the Commandant of the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal, succeeding Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra. Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1990, Air Marshal Bhasin brings more than three decades of operational and leadership experience. He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal by the President of India in 2011.