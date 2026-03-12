CM charts road plan for traffic-free Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to implement measures to improve road connectivity in order to transform Hyderabad into a traffic-free city. He was speaking during a review meeting on roads here on Wednesday. R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also present at the meeting.

Revanth ordered departments to take immediate steps to begin road development works in areas that have already been identified. He also instructed officials to conduct joint reviews with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Revenue Department and move forward with a clear policy framework to avoid administrative hurdles.

The chief minister asked officials to study the feasibility of developing ring roads for every major district headquarters in the state and examine ways to connect them with national and state highways. “Detailed and comprehensive plans should be prepared after studying the feasibility,” he said.

Revanth also instructed officials to prepare comprehensive plans for road development across the state in accordance with the Road Sector Policy-2047. He highlighted that road infrastructure should be developed in such a way that people can travel from Hyderabad to any part of the state within a fixed and reasonable timeframe.

During the meeting, the chief minister also reviewed the progress of healthcare infrastructure projects and directed officials to ensure that teaching hospitals and major hospital buildings are completed at the earliest. He stressed that construction should be expedited so that better medical services can be made available to destitute and needy people across the state.