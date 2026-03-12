Cybercrime police flag and remove 124 social media profiles promoting betting apps

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police have identified 124 social media profiles across various platforms over the past month that were promoting online gaming and betting apps and websites across India. As a precautionary measure, all the identified profiles were reported to the respective platforms and have since been taken down to prevent the further spread of unlawful content.

Police said the 124 profiles were actively running 539 paid advertisements. These ads were strategically designed to attract vulnerable users, particularly youth, by promising easy money, assured returns, bonuses and referral commissions. The profiles were systematically circulating promotional content, referral links and inducement-based schemes to lure the public into unlawful wagering and betting activities.