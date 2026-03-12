'Disrespect to democracy': Kishan Reddy slams Speaker's decision against disqualification of BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy described the Speaker’s decision on the disqualification petitions as a disrespect to democracy.

“Giving a clean chit to Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari is nothing but trampling on the verdict of the people,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress government was only continuing the culture of the previous BRS regime in handling disqualification cases. “Was the evidence that Nagender contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket not sufficient to disqualify him?” he asked.

Calling it a “dark day” in the history of democracy, he said the government had made a mockery of the people’s verdict with the support of the Speaker.