'Highly undemocratic': KTR on Speaker's decision against disqualification of Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari

HYDERABAD: Calling Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s decision on the disqualification petitions “highly undemocratic” and “shocking”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the petitions were dismissed under tremendous pressure from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He also accused the Congress leadership of orchestrating the entire episode.

In a statement issued here, KTR alleged that the Congress itself directly engineered the defections, terming the Speaker’s decision an “assault on democracy and the Constitution”.

“The main perpetrator and the criminal brain behind this decision is Rahul Gandhi. He is the real culprit. Without his permission and approval, the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would never have dared take such a shocking decision,” the BRS working president said.

He further alleged that Rahul was encouraging such unethical political activities for the sake of massive money flows coming from the state.

He questioned the moral authority of Rahul and the Congress to speak about defections. “Rahul and the Congress have absolutely no moral right to lecture anyone about political defections,” he said.

“On one hand, Rahul carries a copy of the Constitution in his hand and claims to be its protector. On the other hand, his party is encouraging defections and protecting defectors,” Rama Rao alleged.