Man held for selling rotten goat, sheep offals

HYDERABAD: The Golconda Task Force and Mangalhat police on Tuesday apprehended a 41-year-old man for allegedly selling rotten sheep and goat offals to customers. Police seized 300 kg of decomposed goat and sheep offals during the operation.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Afroz, a resident of Mangalhat, who was previously involved in a similar offence and had been fined by GHMC officials.

Police said the accused was selling unhygienic and long-stored meat.

Police along with GHMC officials conducted a raid on March 10 and busted the illegal activity involving the sale of unhygienic and long-stored meat. Afroz was reportedly running a sheep and goat offals business under the name ‘A to Z Sheep & Goat Offals’ at Chisti Chaman Dargah in Mangalhat.

The accused procured goat and sheep meat and offal in bulk from states including Karnataka, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir at very low prices to earn illegal profits. He then stored the meat in deep freezers and plastic tubs filled with stagnant water at his shop to delay decomposition and suppress the foul smell.

The accused allegedly sold the long-stored and unhygienic meat to customers by falsely claiming it was fresh and hygienic.