Musi Riverfront development blueprint unveiling tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) will unveil the proposed plan for the Musi Riverfront Development Project and the rejuvenation of the Musi river in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on March 13.

MRDCL is organising a programme titled "Moosi Invites" at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, where the project’s detailed blueprint will be presented.

Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs and leaders from various political parties have been invited to attend the event. Environmentalists, intellectuals, urban planners, architects, and representatives from trade and business organisations are also expected to participate.

Representatives from industry bodies such as CREDAI, Confederation of Indian Industry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, along with foreign diplomats, are likely to attend the presentation.

The event will examine the historical significance of the Musi river to Hyderabad, its present deteriorated condition and the potential environmental and urban risks it poses to the city. Officials will also outline a roadmap for restoring the river.

Through a detailed PowerPoint presentation, MRDCL will explain the key components of the Musi rejuvenation project. These include the supply of clean water, environmental protection measures, riverbank development and the creation of public infrastructure along the river.

As part of the larger Musi project, the government has decided to take up the Gandhi Sarovar Project in the first phase. On the occasion, the chief minister is expected to share the government’s vision for the Musi rejuvenation and outline broader strategies for Hyderabad’s urban development.