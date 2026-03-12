Ramya death case: CID starts Red Corner notice process

HYDERABAD: Nearly 10 years after a road accident that killed three members of a family spanning three generations, the Telangana police have initiated the process to obtain a Red Corner notice against one of the accused.

The accident occurred at Banjara Hills in 2016 and claimed the lives of 10-year-old Ramya, her uncle P Rajesh and her grandfather Madhusudhana Chary.

A Hyderabad police official told TNIE on Wednesday that one of the accused, Kancha Vishnu Vineeth alias Vishnu, has been evading court proceedings after being released on bail.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) approached the CBI in February 2026 seeking issuance of a Red Corner notice against Vishnu Vineeth. Police said he allegedly fled to the United States during the investigation. The Banjara Hills police, through the CID, requested the CBI to approach Interpol to secure the notice and bring him back to India.