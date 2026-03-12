Ramya death case: CID starts Red Corner notice process

HYDERABAD: Nearly 10 years after a road accident that killed three members of a family spanning three generations, the Telangana police have initiated the process to obtain a Red Corner notice against one of the accused.
The accident occurred at Banjara Hills in 2016 and claimed the lives of 10-year-old Ramya, her uncle P Rajesh and her grandfather Madhusudhana Chary.
A Hyderabad police official told TNIE on Wednesday that one of the accused, Kancha Vishnu Vineeth alias Vishnu, has been evading court proceedings after being released on bail.
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) approached the CBI in February 2026 seeking issuance of a Red Corner notice against Vishnu Vineeth. Police said he allegedly fled to the United States during the investigation. The Banjara Hills police, through the CID, requested the CBI to approach Interpol to secure the notice and bring him back to India.
The accident occurred at Nagarjuna Circle on July 1, 2016 evening when Ramya and her family were returning to their residence at Borabanda from St Ann’s School in West Marredpally. A car travelling from the opposite direction allegedly hit the divider, crossed to the other side of the road and rammed the vehicle in which the family was travelling.
Police said the car was allegedly driven by R Shravil under the influence of alcohol. The car owner, K Vishnu Vineeth, who was also inside the vehicle, was named as the second accused in the chargesheet. Subhajit Bhattacharya, a representative of the Thank God It’s Friday (TGIF) pub at Banjara Hills where the accused allegedly consumed liquor, was named as another accused.
Based on a complaint by Ramya’s mother Pammi Radhika, the Banjara Hills police registered a case and launched an investigation.