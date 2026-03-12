'Rythu': Telangana government names new Discom after farmers

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to name the newly created third DISCOM as Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), dedicating it to farmers. The government has notified the incorporation of the DISCOM with the Registrar of Companies under the Companies Act, 2013.

Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Navin Mittal issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

According to the orders, the newly incorporated entity will also be referred to as “Rythu DISCOM.” TGRPDCL will engage in the supply and distribution of electricity, including purchasing, selling, importing, exporting, wheeling and trading of electrical energy.

It will also handle the operation of the distribution system, including finalisation of tariffs, billing and collection for consumer categories such as agriculture, lift irrigation schemes, the Composite Protected Water Supply Scheme (Mission Bhagiratha), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), and municipal water connections with separate DTRs.

TGRPDCL will carry out activities such as extending power supply to the consumer categories allocated to it, undertaking power purchase as per the PPA share assigned to it, onboarding new agricultural connections, and operating and maintaining assets under its jurisdiction.

It will also account for energy consumption through DTR metering and consumer metering for lift irrigation, CPWS and HMWS, while ensuring reliable and quality power supply to consumers.

The company has been incorporated with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 5 crore, divided into 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each. The capital will be equally contributed by TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL on behalf of the state government.

Meanwhile, the government has also constituted a board of directors for TGRPDCL.