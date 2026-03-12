Sale of paraquat restricted over toxicity concerns

ADILABAD: The state government has imposed restrictions on the sale of paraquat dichloride following concerns raised by NGOs and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over its toxicity.
According to medical experts, even a small quantity of the herbicide can damage multiple organs, often making treatment ineffective and leading to death. Under new guidelines issued on March 9, farmers must obtain a prescription from agriculture officials at the mandal level before purchasing the pesticide. Dealers must record details of buyers, including name, village and extent of crop, in a register.
Paraquat dichloride 24% SL is widely used by cotton farmers to control weeds before harvest and after germination. The chemical dries grass within a week and is often used to reduce labour required for manual weeding.
The circular also directs agriculture officials to verify whether the pesticide label is approved by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC).
District Agriculture Officer Sridhar Swamy said farmers will be allowed to purchase the herbicide only after field inspection. “After inspection, we issue a letter to the farmer. The dealer will record the farmer’s details in the register, including the approved label,” he said. He added that officials are also creating awareness among farmers about the risks associated with paraquat and the excessive use of pesticides.
Environmental activist and public policy expert Dr Donthi Narsimha Reddy said the restrictions were a positive step. “It is a good move by the state government because its severity is high. A few other pesticides are also hazardous and require similar measures,” he said. He also noted that some people, including students attempting suicide, have been purchasing the pesticide online. According to reports, several suicide cases involved the use of paraquat.