Sale of paraquat restricted over toxicity concerns

ADILABAD: The state government has imposed restrictions on the sale of paraquat dichloride following concerns raised by NGOs and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over its toxicity.

According to medical experts, even a small quantity of the herbicide can damage multiple organs, often making treatment ineffective and leading to death. Under new guidelines issued on March 9, farmers must obtain a prescription from agriculture officials at the mandal level before purchasing the pesticide. Dealers must record details of buyers, including name, village and extent of crop, in a register.

Paraquat dichloride 24% SL is widely used by cotton farmers to control weeds before harvest and after germination. The chemical dries grass within a week and is often used to reduce labour required for manual weeding.

The circular also directs agriculture officials to verify whether the pesticide label is approved by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC).