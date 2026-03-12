Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Telangana's 5th Governor

HYDERABAD: Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday assumed charge as the fifth Governor of Telangana. Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office at Lok Bhavan.
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Shukla took the oath in Telugu. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers and others attended the ceremony. In a message to the people of Telangana, Shukla said he would work to promote unity, harmony and inclusive development.
“It is a great honour for me to assume the office of the Governor of Telangana with humility and a deep sense of responsibility. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and the Prime Minister for entrusting me with this responsibility. I consider it a matter of pride and privilege to serve the people of Telangana,” he said.
He said Telangana stands as a symbol of rich cultural heritage and progress, adding that his experience as Governor of Himachal Pradesh would help him serve the state.
“The determination of its people, the state’s resources and its vision provide a foundation for inclusive development and sustainable progress,” he said. Shukla also congratulated the Telangana government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet.
“I firmly believe that together we can fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana while upholding democratic values and the ideals of the Constitution. As Governor, I am committed to promoting unity, harmony and inclusive development. I will discharge my duties with integrity and dedication in accordance with the Constitution of India. Let us work together to build a prosperous Telangana,” he said, ending his message with “Jai Telangana”.