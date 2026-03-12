Telangana Assembly Speaker dismisses disqualification pleas against BRS MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, who were accused of shifting their allegiance to the Congress.

With this decision, the Speaker has now disposed of all the disqualification petitions filed against 10 legislators elected on the BRS ticket.

The development is significant as Danam Nagender, after winning the Assembly election on a BRS ticket, had contested the Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the Congress without resigning his Assembly seat.

BRS legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP legislator Alleti Maheshwar Reddy had filed petitions seeking Nagender’s disqualification, questioning his continuation as an MLA.

In a separate petition, BRS MLA KP Vivekanand sought the disqualification of Kadiyam Srihari for allegedly joining the ruling Congress.

The decision was communicated through a note issued by the Secretary to the Legislature (Assembly). According to the note, the orders “will be uploaded on the official website of the Telangana Legislature immediately after publication in the Telangana Gazette.” However, the order had not been uploaded on the website at the time of filing this report.

The Speaker took the decision after hearing arguments from both sides in his capacity as the chairman of the tribunal constituted under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India to look into the disqualification petitions.