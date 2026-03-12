Telangana Dpty CM Mallu Bhatti announces model colony for poor in Bhoodan land

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Wednesday the construction of a model colony with modern amenities for the poor at Velugumatla in Khammam town.

Along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao, Vikramarka distributed house site pattas in the Velugumatla Bhoodan land to 311 eligible beneficiaries, who were recently evicted.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government had allocated Rs 22,500 crore in a single tranche for the construction of 4.5 lakh houses across the state, underlining the state government’s resolve to provide shelter to the homeless.

He further announced that the Indiramma houses in the Velugumatla model colony are slated for completion and inauguration by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 9, coinciding with the birthday celebrations of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Following the allocation of house plots, the remaining 16 acres of land will be utilised to construct a Telangana Public School and other government educational institutions.

Vikramarka said, “The government will provide essential infrastructure, including electricity, drinking water, roads, a hospital, a community hall and a shopping complex, transforming this into a fully integrated model colony.”

To ensure that the deadline is met, he directed officials to commence construction work on Thursday itself, with a strict mandate to complete all houses by December 9.

The deputy chief minister confirmed that 412 eligible beneficiaries in Velugumatla have been identified and have received house site pattas without any discrimination.

Minister Srinivasa Reddy underscored the government’s people-first philosophy. “Politics is not about occupying power and behaving like a ruler; it is about wiping the tears of the poor,” he asserted.