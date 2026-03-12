Telangana HC junks plea against TG-SET history paper filed after a year

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin, dismissed a writ appeal filed by Vontari Sharanya and three others over the evaluation of History Paper-II in the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG-SET) 2024.

The petitioners challenged an interim order dated November 12, 2025 in which a single judge refused to stop the results or order a fresh review of allegedly defective questions. The TG-SET exam was conducted on September 10, 2024.

A preliminary answer key was released on September 23, and candidates were allowed to raise objections between October 3 and October 11. After reviewing the objections, a Subject Expert Committee finalised the answer key, and the results were announced on November 16, 2024.

The petitioners later claimed that several questions in History Paper-II were defective. They argued that while marks were given for 25 defective questions, another 14 similar questions were ignored. They sought marks for all 39 questions or a re-examination. However, the writ petition was filed only on September 15, 2025, nearly a year after the results were declared.

Counsel for TG-SET argued that the petitioners had neither raised objections within the stipulated period nor challenged the results in time. The division bench noted that the main writ petition is still pending before the court and that the results were finalised based on the recommendations of an expert committee.

Citing Supreme Court rulings in Surjeet Singh Sahni v. State of Uttar Pradesh and Ran Vijay Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh, the court held that there was no reason to interfere with the earlier order and dismissed the writ appeal.