Telangana stands seventh among states in fiscal health

HYDERABAD: Though the share of Central grants continues to decline, state’s own tax revenues from bulk receipts and non-tax revenues are increasing.

According to the 'Fiscal Health Index–2026', released by Niti Aayog after analysing the fiscal situation of all states in 2023–24, the fiscal health of Telangana is at seventh place among all states with a score of 44.3 out of 100 points.

According to the report, Telangana’s total revenue receipts increased steadily from Rs 1,02,543 crore in 2019–20 to Rs 1,69,293 crore in 2023–24, around 11–12 per cent of GSDP, reflecting consistent revenue mobilisation. However, in 2023–24, there was a slight dip to 11.27 per cent.

The state’s own tax revenue forms 80 per cent of receipts, up from 74 per cent in the previous year. Taxes on Commodities & Services, GST, and income taxes account for the major components in the current year, indicating a diversified tax base. The state’s non-tax revenues have experienced a stronger CAGR of 33 per cent annually since 2019–20 whereas tax revenues have grown by 13.4 per cent.