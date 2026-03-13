EX-Naxalite turned politico Immadi Gopi murdered

NIZAMABAD: Congress leader and former Naxalite Immadi Gopi (55), a state executive member of the Mudiraj Mahasabha, was murdered in Gouraram village under the limits of the Indalwai Police Station in Nizamabad district on Wednesday night.

According to Indalwai police, Gopi, a native of Lingapur village, had travelled to Gouraram and was returning home when his vehicle was hit by another vehicle near the Gouraram power substation around 10 pm. Police said Gopi sustained injuries and died on the spot.

After reaching the scene, the police found that he had suffered injuries to his chest and other parts of his body caused by knife attacks. During the investigation, police learnt that the vehicle which hit Gopi’s car belonged to his nephew. Meanwhile, Gopi’s wife, Laxmi, lodged a complaint alleging that her husband’s vehicle had been struck by a car belonging to his son-in-law, Satheesh.