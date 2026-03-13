Fear of LPG cylinder shortage triggers panic buying in Warangal

WARANGAL: Rumours linked to ongoing conflicts in West Asia have triggered panic bookings of domestic LPG cylinders in the erstwhile Warangal district, though distributors say there is no supply shortage.

Consumers are rushing to distributors and making advance bookings fearing a possible LPG shortage. LPG distributors, however, clarified that oil marketing companies are supplying cylinders normally. On regular days, distributors handle about 200 to 300 deliveries. Recently, advance bookings have surged by 500 to 700 cylinders despite normal supply, distributors in Jangaon said.

J Kashi Vishwanadam, manager of an LPG distribution agency in Jangaon, told TNIE that fresh loads of domestic cylinders were received on Wednesday. He said some consumers were unable to book refills through toll-free numbers due to technical issues and were approaching distributors directly. However, offline bookings cannot be accepted as all refill bookings must be made through the official online system. “The rush and panic bookings are creating unnecessary tension and increasing demand,” he said.

Federation of LPG Distributors of India president PV Rao urged consumers not to panic, stating that the Union government and oil marketing companies are ensuring uninterrupted supply. He advised consumers to book refills only after a minimum gap of 25 days from the previous delivery. A 14.2 kg domestic cylinder can normally serve a family of six for 35 to 40 days if used carefully, he said.

PV Rao added that storing extra cylinders at home may appear convenient but can put pressure on the distribution system and delay supplies for other households. “If consumers avoid panic bookings and follow the recommended interval, there will be no shortage,” he said.