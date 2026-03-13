Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to review LPG situation today

HYDERABAD: AssertiRTIng that there was no shortage of domestic gas refills in the state, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said he would conduct a review on Friday to assess the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Uttam said that of the total gas cylinders, 86% were domestic and 14% were commercial LPGs. Stating that there was a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, he said distributors would also be invited for Friday’s review.

“If there was any shortage, the government would take necessary steps,” he assured. Uttam further warned dealers that if there was any black-marketing of LPG, the government would cancel their agencies.

He added that the government had been constantly monitoring the situation and that representatives of all oil companies had been invited for the review.

KTR urges Centre to freeze commercial LPG prices

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in a letter, urged Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to address the severe shortage of LPG cylinders. Rama Rao also suggested that the Union government implement a temporary price freeze on commercial LPG cylinders to prevent additional financial burden on small businesses during the crisis.