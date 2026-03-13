Netflix invited to set up office in Telangana's Future City

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday invited Netflix to set up its corporate office in Bharat Future City, assuring support for its expansion in Hyderabad.

Referring to plans for an Entertainment Zone and AI City, Revanth said: “We invite Netflix to set up its corporate office in Future City. We are ready to extend all possible support.” He added that the township would host Fortune 500 companies.

Revanth, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurated Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad, a hub for VFX and virtual production for Netflix films and web series. Secretary in the I&B Ministry Sanjay Jaju, Eyeline Studios CEO Jeff Shapiro, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister B Ajith Reddy and actor Rana Daggubati attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said Eyeline Studios would support Telugu filmmakers and noted that several Telugu films had recently gained global recognition.

“The launch of Netflix’s Eyeline reflects India’s and Telangana’s growing role in global entertainment. It will strengthen Hyderabad’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector and create advanced skilling initiatives and employment opportunities,” he said.