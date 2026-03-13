Netflix invited to set up office in Telangana's Future City

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday invited Netflix to set up its corporate office in Bharat Future City, assuring support for its expansion in Hyderabad.
Referring to plans for an Entertainment Zone and AI City, Revanth said: “We invite Netflix to set up its corporate office in Future City. We are ready to extend all possible support.” He added that the township would host Fortune 500 companies.
Revanth, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurated Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad, a hub for VFX and virtual production for Netflix films and web series. Secretary in the I&B Ministry Sanjay Jaju, Eyeline Studios CEO Jeff Shapiro, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister B Ajith Reddy and actor Rana Daggubati attended the event.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth said Eyeline Studios would support Telugu filmmakers and noted that several Telugu films had recently gained global recognition.
“The launch of Netflix’s Eyeline reflects India’s and Telangana’s growing role in global entertainment. It will strengthen Hyderabad’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector and create advanced skilling initiatives and employment opportunities,” he said.
He added: “With the Eyeline facility here, we will see more content showcasing Telangana to global audiences. The launch of Eyeline Studios marks the arrival of Hollywood in Hyderabad.”
Sridhar Babu said Netflix’s expansion in India reflected confidence in the country’s creative talent. “I welcome Eyeline Studios to Hyderabad. It aligns with the vision that the creative energy of the city should grow and that Hyderabad becomes a capital of storytelling. Our government aims to build a talent pool across VFX and animation,” he said.
Sanjay Jaju said Hyderabad already had a strong AVGC ecosystem, with several Hollywood studios operating offices in the city.
Jeff Shapiro said: “India has long played a defining role in global visual effects because of the depth of creative and technical talent. When we looked at where to establish our presence, Hyderabad stood out for its technology backbone, engineering capability and film culture.”