Over five lakh to appear for SSC exams across Telangana from March 14

HYDERABAD: The SSC Public Examinations will begin on Saturday across Telangana, with a total of 5,28,239 students — 2,67,954 boys and 2,60,285 girls — registered to appear. The exams will be conducted at 2,676 centres across the state until April 16 between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm.

This year, the School Education department has introduced several new initiatives, including QR codes on hall tickets to help students easily locate their examination centres. The Director of Government Examinations (DGE) has also released sample OMR sheets and answer booklets to familiarise students with the exam format.

Officials said students will be allowed a grace period of five minutes to enter examination centres, similar to last year. To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, 144 flying squads have been deployed to monitor centres and prevent malpractice. Each examination centre will have basic facilities such as drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls, and desks or chairs for students.