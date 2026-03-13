Sangareddy to pilot digital health profile system

SANGAREDDY: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha announced that the state government has decided to implement a digital health profile system to further enhance the efficiency of public healthcare services.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, Rajanarsimha said Sangareddy had been selected for the pilot project and directed authorities to take necessary steps to issue digital health cards to every patient visiting the 64 government hospitals across the district.

He also instructed Collector Pravinya to ensure that robust IT infrastructure and necessary facilities are established across all hospital wings, including Outpatient (OP) departments, medical officer chambers, laboratories and pharmacies, emphasising that a patient’s medical history must be recorded digitally from the stage of arrival until the completion of treatment.

Highlighting the benefits of the digital system, Rajanarsimha said that having a patient’s complete medical history available at the click of a button would enable immediate and accurate treatment. The system would also play a crucial role in the early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), communicable diseases and maternal and child health (MCH) issues.

He added that it would streamline the referral system for cancer and cardiac patients requiring specialised care at super-speciality hospitals. The minister urged officials to work in coordination to ensure the success of the pilot project and said that its implementation in Sangareddy should become a role model.