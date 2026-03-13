Stronger policing key to USD 3 trillion economy: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the role of the police department is crucial in achieving the state’s goal of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

At a pre-budget meeting held here on Thursday with officials of the Home department and later with the Industries and IT department along with minister Sridhar Babu, Vikramarka said that maintaining law and order was crucial as a large number of investors were coming forward to invest in the state and assured that the government would extend full support and cooperation to the Home department in carrying out its responsibilities.

He said Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a leading global city and that several reforms are being implemented to support this growth. As part of these reforms, Vikramarka suggested gradually increasing the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the police department. Vikramarka further suggested increasing the number of CCTV cameras to help detect even the smallest movements instantly and strengthen surveillance. Stating that adopting a public-private partnership (PPP) model was necessary to achieve the USD 3 trillion economy target, he advised the Industries department to prepare plans accordingly.

He noted that encouraging Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was a key priority of the people’s government, as MSMEs have the potential to generate large-scale employment for youth across the state and help develop them into entrepreneurs.