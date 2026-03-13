Telangana Assembly Speaker’s decision leaves political situation fluid for BRS

HYDERABAD: The political developments that have followed the Assembly Speaker’s judgment on the disqualification petitions against 10 MLA s, delivered in his capacity as chairman of the Tribunal, and the disposal of related petitions by the Supreme Court have sparked fresh discussion within the BRS.

The developments are being closely watched as they could influence the political stance of other legislators in the party.

At the same time, political circles, including leaders in the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS, are debating the remarks made by a BRS MLA praising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The MLA ’s comments have drawn attention as they come amid heightened political contestation between the two parties and have led to speculation about changing political alignments in the state.

The development has also attracted attention within the BRS because the same MLA had faced sharp criticism from Revanth at a recent public meeting. The subsequent praise for the chief minister has triggered discussions within the party, with leaders trying to decipher the political signals behind the remarks and the MLA ’s recent political conduct.

With the GHMC elections approaching, there is growing political speculation that the Congress may attempt to deal another setback to the BRS. Instead of formal defections, some observers believe a few MLA s could maintain a “friendly” political posture towards the ruling party while continuing to remain in the BRS.

Sources said that four BRS MLA s within GHMC limits are in contact with key Congress leaders. According to these sources, the legislators are believed to have conveyed that they would remain in the BRS but maintain a cooperative relationship with the ruling party.