Telangana Assembly Speaker’s decision leaves political situation fluid for BRS

HYDERABAD: The political developments that have followed the Assembly Speaker’s judgment on the disqualification petitions against 10 MLA s, delivered in his capacity as chairman of the Tribunal, and the disposal of related petitions by the Supreme Court have sparked fresh discussion within the BRS.
The developments are being closely watched as they could influence the political stance of other legislators in the party.
At the same time, political circles, including leaders in the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS, are debating the remarks made by a BRS MLA praising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The MLA ’s comments have drawn attention as they come amid heightened political contestation between the two parties and have led to speculation about changing political alignments in the state.
The development has also attracted attention within the BRS because the same MLA had faced sharp criticism from Revanth at a recent public meeting. The subsequent praise for the chief minister has triggered discussions within the party, with leaders trying to decipher the political signals behind the remarks and the MLA ’s recent political conduct.
With the GHMC elections approaching, there is growing political speculation that the Congress may attempt to deal another setback to the BRS. Instead of formal defections, some observers believe a few MLA s could maintain a “friendly” political posture towards the ruling party while continuing to remain in the BRS.
Sources said that four BRS MLA s within GHMC limits are in contact with key Congress leaders. According to these sources, the legislators are believed to have conveyed that they would remain in the BRS but maintain a cooperative relationship with the ruling party.
The same sources said the MLAlas were in contact with two ministers and a key member of the chief minister’s inner circle, seeking resolution of constituency-related issues and favourable decisions on representations made to the state government.
Another development being discussed within political circles is the BRS decision not to contest the recent Rajya Sabha elections. The party currently has 37 MLAlas and had earlier explored the possibility of contesting one of the two seats with support from the AIMIM.
However, party sources said the leadership was concerned that possible abstentions by some MLA s could damage the party’s image and expose internal divisions. According to these sources, there were also concerns within the party that the ruling Congress might attempt to influence some legislators to abstain. Against this backdrop, party chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is understood to have decided against contesting the election in order to avoid political complications.
Meanwhile, party leaders are said to be closely tracking the political movements of several MLAlas. Apart from four legislators from Hyderabad, one MLA each from North Telangana and South Telangana are also being discussed within party circles, with some leaders expressing concern about what they describe as a soft political approach towards the ruling Congress.
A senior Congress leader said that MLAlas who were in touch with the party were expressing support on specific issues but insisted that there was currently no “Operation Akarsh”. The leader added that the situation could evolve after the GHMC elections, when the party may consider welcoming leaders who wished to join.