Telangana HC bars transfer of Rusal-linked shares in Pioneer Aluminium

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has restrained Russian-linked entities from transferring shares in Pioneer Aluminium Industries Limited while hearing execution proceedings to enforce foreign arbitral awards worth nearly Rs 2,840 crore.

Justice T Madhavi Devi passed the interim order in a petition filed by German financial institution OWH SE i.L. against firms linked to United Company RUSAL International PJSC. The Court directed AL Plus Holding LLC, a subsidiary associated with the Rusal group, not to dispose of or transfer its shareholding in Pioneer Aluminium Industries Limited — about 26% of the company’s equity — until further orders. The next hearing is scheduled for April 7.

The dispute stems from two international arbitral awards delivered in London by a tribunal under the London Court of International Arbitration, headed by Jonathan Nash KC with Dame Elizabeth Gloster and Andrew Lenon KC as members. According to the enforcement petition, the tribunal awarded EUR 213.77 million on September 25, 2024, and an additional EUR 33.83 million towards interest on August 29, 2025. With accrued interest and litigation costs, the total amount sought to be enforced in India is about `2,840 crore.

OWH SE requested the high court to recognise the arbitral awards as valid and enforce them as court decrees in India. The petitioner informed the Court that enforcement proceedings had already been initiated in several jurisdictions including Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Jersey, England and Wales, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and Qatar, but only a small portion of the award amount had been recovered. It also alleged that the award debtor reorganised its corporate structure and shifted assets among subsidiaries, making recovery difficult.